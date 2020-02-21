Police: Man steals chair from hotel lobby in Plymouth Meeting

Police say they are investigating a theft from a hotel in Plymouth Meeting.

It happened at the Homewood Suites by Hilton on Wednesday, Feb. 12, around 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a man was caught on camera stealing a large chair from the lobby.

If you have any information, please contact Officer Michael Watts at mwatts@plymouthtownship.org or Detective Jeffrey McGee at jmcgee@plymouthtownship.org or call 610-279-1901.

