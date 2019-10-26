Police: Man struck and killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

article

A man is dead after he was reportedly struck by a vehicle in North Philadelphia Saturday.

Officials say a dark green Pontiac minivan with heavily tinted windows was traveling east in the 700 block of West Berks Street Saturday afternoon, about 2:45. The driver of the minivan hit a man in his mid 30’s and continued to drive eastbound.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The vehicle had a partial Pennsylvania tag of KZG. It was last seen traveling east on West Berks Street. Anyone with information about the driver or the incident is encouraged to contact police.