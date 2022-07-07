Police: Man, teenager hospitalized after being injured in Kensington double shooting

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Kensington that injured two people.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. on Thursday near E Orleans Street and Kensington Avenue.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 17-year-old girl who was shot two times in the lower back and once in the leg, according to Small. Police say a second victim, a 20-year-old man, was found around the corner on Ruth Street with two gunshot wounds to the lower back.

Both victims were transported to Temple Hospital and are in stable condition, authorities say.

According to police, a man seen in a black shirt with white letters is the suspect. He is believed to have fled on foot east on Orleans Street, according to investigators.