Police: Man walked into hospital with graze wound to head

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after the victim walked into a hospital early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Jefferson University Hospital just before 1 a.m. for a report of an assault victim.

The 29-year-old victim told police he suffered a graze wound to the left side of the head while walking on the 1500 block of West Girard Avenue.

The victim walked himself to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Police say they have not located the scene of the shooting, and no weapon was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

