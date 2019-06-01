Police: Man with dementia missing from East Mount Airy

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a man with dementia reported missing from East Mount Airy.

Robert Woodson, 77, suffers from the early stages of dementia and was last seen on Friday at his home on the 7900 block of Provident Street.

Woodson is desribed as 5-foot-7, 244 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Police say he uses a walker which was left behind at his home. Without the walker, he will have a pronounced limp when walking.

Police say Woodson may be driving a Navy Blue 2015 Mercedes-Benz with Pennsylvania license plate #75218PD.

Anyone with information regarding Woodson's whereabouts is urged to contact Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911.