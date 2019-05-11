Police: Man with dementia missing from South Philadelphia

Police are asking for the public's help locating an endangered missing man with dementia.

According to police, 80-year-old Alphonse Stanek was last seen Friday at Sugar House Casino in FIshtown.

Stanek lives on the 1100 block of Ritner Street in South Philadelphia.

He is described as 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with green eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a medical ID necklace, light blue jacket, gray crew neck shirt, black sweatpants and velcro sneakers.

Police say Stanek has gone missing in the past and was located near Sugar House Casino.

Anyone with information regarding Stanek's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or dial 911.