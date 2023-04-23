Police: Man, woman critically injured after they are shot on Hunting Park street
HUNTING PARK - A man and a woman are fighting for their lives after they were both shot in Hunting Park.
Officials say the double shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:30, on the 3800 block of North 13th Street, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood.
The woman, aged 40, suffered a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said. Medics rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition
Officials say the man, age 24, was also shot in the face and four other times in his arm. He was taken to Temple, but in a private vehicle. His condition is also listed as critical.
Police are actively investigating the shooting, but note no weapons have been recovered and no one is in custody.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.