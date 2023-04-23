Violent night leaves 5 people in critical condition as shootings erupts across Philadelphia

Weekend gun violence has surged once again in Philadelphia as four separate shootings leave five people fighting for their lives Sunday morning.

First shots rang out during a double shooting on Lancaster Avenue in Powelton just before midnight. A 40-year-old man is in extremely critical condition after being struck seven times throughout the body; and 31-year-old is in critical condition from a single shot.

About an hour later, police found a car with two bullet holes through the window on the 3400 block of Grays Ferry Avenue. The victim later showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to the head, neck and shoulder; and is said to in extremely critical condition.

A shooting inside a PATCO station left another victim in extremely critical condition. The man was struck in the leg and chest at the 15th and Locust station around 3 a.m. He was transported to the hospital by police.

Early morning violence came to an end with a shooting in Kensington around 5 a.m. A man was shot in the back of the head and neck near Ruth Street and Hart Lane. He is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings, and no weapons recovered. Several investigations are underway.