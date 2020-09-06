Police: Man, woman critically injured in motorcycle crash in Kensington

article

Authorities say a man and a woman are in grave condition following a motorcycle accident early Sunday morning in Kensington.

According to police, a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man struck a motorcycle occupied by two people at the intersection of Ontario and 3rd Streets around 1 a.m.

A 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were seriously injured during the crash. They were taken to Temple University Hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle was also taken to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!