Police: Man, woman found fatally shot inside Bustleton apartment

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead inside an apartment in the city’s Bustleton section.

The discovery was made at an apartment complex on the 9400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

A maintenance worker found a man approximately 50 years old shot in the head. A woman between the ages of 30 and 40 was also found shot in the head.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

The investigating is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

