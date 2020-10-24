Police: Man's body found with head trauma, gunshot wound in backyard of Eastwick home

article

Authorities have opened a suspicious death investigation after a young man's body was found in the backyard of an Eastwick home with head trauma and a gunshot wound.

Police report the gruesome discovery was made by the homeowner on the 8000 block of Lyons Avenue sometime around 9 a.m.

Investigators say the 21-year-old victim suffered blunt force trauma to the left temple and was shot once on the right side of his chest.

Medical responders pronounced the man dead just before 10 a.m. No arrests have been reported at this time.

