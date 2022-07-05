Police: Missing 4-year-old girl last seen leaving Philadelphia Airport

article

Philadelphia police are looking for a 4-year-old girl they say went missing near the airport Tuesday.

Kari Bruce, 4, was reported missing after she was reportedly last seen leaving the Philadelphia International Airport on Arrival Road around 1:30 a.m.

Police say she was last seen in a 2005 champagne Ford Explorer with 27-year-old Derek Purnell. The car has a PA registration LVV4405.

Purnell is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown hair. Police did not state the relationship between Bruce and Purnell.

A missing endangers person advisory was issued for the 4-year-old who is believed to be at special risk of harm or injury, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Philadelphia PD Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251.