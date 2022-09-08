Police: Motorcycle driver dies after losing control of bike on Pennsylvania highway exit ramp

Authorities say a motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night in Bucks County when he lost control of his bike and slammed into a concrete barrier.

Pennsylvania State Police reported Anthony Dworinitski, 35, died when he crashed his Suzuki motorcycle on the I-95 southbound exit ramp near Cornwells Hights Park and Ride just before 9 p.m.

An investigation concluded that Dworinitski lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the exit ramp, resulting in fatal injuries.

Emergency medical responders from Bensalem pronounced Dworinitski, a Bristol resident, dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the deadly motorcycle crash.