Police: Motorcycle driver dies after losing control of bike on Pennsylvania highway exit ramp

Published 
Updated 11:38AM
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BENSALEM, Pa. - Authorities say a motorcycle driver was killed Wednesday night in Bucks County when he lost control of his bike and slammed into a concrete barrier. 

Pennsylvania State Police reported Anthony Dworinitski, 35, died when he crashed his Suzuki motorcycle on the I-95 southbound exit ramp near Cornwells Hights Park and Ride just before 9 p.m. 

An investigation concluded that Dworinitski lost control of his motorcycle and struck a concrete barrier on the shoulder of the exit ramp, resulting in fatal injuries. 

Emergency medical responders from Bensalem pronounced Dworinitski, a Bristol resident, dead at the scene. 

No other injuries were reported in the deadly motorcycle crash. 