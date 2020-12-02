Police: Nail salon owner accused in sexual assault of juvenile

Plymouth Township police say a man has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile at a nail salon.

James Kit Vong, who is the owner of Artisan Nails on Ridge Pike, was arrested last month and charged in the alleged assault that happened in July, according to police.

James Vong faces several charges, including aggravated indecent assault.

Police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division at 610-279-1901.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest