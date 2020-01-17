Police: New Jersey woman missing for 6 years found dead inside car submerged in river

article

Authorities say a woman who has been missing for six years was found dead inside a car submerged in the Salem River on Thursday.

Vanessa Smallwood, 52, was reported missing in Cherry Hill in Jan. 2014. Smallwood was on the FBI's Missing Persons list.

No cause of death has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

