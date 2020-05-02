Police: NJ man dies trying to swim to shore from disabled boat

Authorities in New Jersey say a man trying to swim to shore from a disabled boat in Barnegat Bay died.Police in Seaside Heights said the 57-year-old man was near

The Dock Outfitters just after 8 p.m. Friday when his boat engine died. Chief Thomas Boyd said the man tried to swim to shore in water that was about 50 degrees.

He said another man standing on the dock tried to aid the victim by throwing a life preserver to him.

Emergency responders arrived and tried to revive the man but were unable to do so.

His name wasn’t immediately released. State police are investigating.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

2 NJ residents make 'remarkable' recovery after ground-breaking plasma transfusions

NJ boy commended for asking for food donations instead of birthday gifts

NJ teachers get creative, broadcast classes during pandemic

Coronavirus rates stabilizing, parts of US may be able to open in next few weeks: CDC

New Jersey to work with Pa, Del. and other states to reopen post-pandemic

New Jersey landlord praised for waiving 3 months of rent: 'He exemplifies the spirit we need to see'

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP