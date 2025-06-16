Hit-and-run leaves 60-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a driver they say left a man for dead on a street in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.
What we know:
A 60-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue just after midnight.
He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say the driver fled the scene.
What you can do:
The suspected vehicle is described as a metallic blue sedan.
It was last seen driving north on Lehigh Avenue following the deadly hit-and-run.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.