Hit-and-run leaves 60-year-old man dead in North Philadelphia

Police are searching for a driver they say left a man for dead on a street in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

What we know:

A 60-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Broad Street and Lehigh Avenue just after midnight.

He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say the driver fled the scene.

What you can do:

The suspected vehicle is described as a metallic blue sedan.

It was last seen driving north on Lehigh Avenue following the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.