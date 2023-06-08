Off-duty officer returns fire after gunshot hit vehicle in Roxborough: police

Philadelphia police say an off-duty officer returned fire when he was shot at by a motorist on a scooter late Thursday night.

Police say they are investigating the shooting as a possible road rage shooting.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 7700 block of Ridge Avenue of in the city’s Roxborough neighborhood.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says a man on a motorized scooter shot at the officers four-door Ford sedan. The off-duty officer returned fire, but it is unclear if the driver of the scooter was hit as he fled the scene.

The officer was not injured, but at least one round struck the driver's seat, FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

The scooter remained on the scene early Friday morning, and shell casings were observed on the ground nearby.

A parked vehicle in the area was damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Sources tell Keeley that the scooter's license plate was reported stolen off of a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.