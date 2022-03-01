Police offering $20K for information about suspects allegedly involved in fatal Olney shooting from November

article

The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting in November and offering a reward.

According to police, two men shot and killed another man at the corner of North 8th Street and Lindley Avenue in Olney on November 21, 2021.

The suspects then left the area on Lindley Avenue and got into a gray 2005 - 2012 Ford Fusion with a paper license plate, tinted windows, and the passenger-side headlight out, police say.

They were last seen in Logan near North 10th Street and West Ruscomb Street, according to authorities.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter