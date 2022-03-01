Man sought for exposing himself, performing lewd act at North Philadelphia Station, SEPTA police say

article

SEPTA police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act on the train.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 5 a.m. on February 8.

SEPTA police say the man was on the southbound platform of the North Philadelphia Station on the Broad Street Line when he exposed himself to a woman and performed a lewd act before boarding a southbound train.

Investigators with SEPTA police are looking to identify this man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman and performed a lewd act on the train in February.

Anyone with information about the man or the incident is asked to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

