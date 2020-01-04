Expand / Collapse search

Police officer injured after crash in Kensington

By FOX 29 staff
KENSINGTON - A police officer is injured after being struck by another driver while responding to an incident in Kensington.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday at C and East Somerset streets.

Officials said the 35-year-old officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from his police cruiser.

A woman driving the striking vehicle was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

