Police officer injured after crash in Kensington

A police officer is injured after being struck by another driver while responding to an incident in Kensington.

The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday at C and East Somerset streets.

Officials said the 35-year-old officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from his police cruiser.

A woman driving the striking vehicle was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP