Police officer injured after crash in Kensington
KENSINGTON - A police officer is injured after being struck by another driver while responding to an incident in Kensington.
The incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday at C and East Somerset streets.
Officials said the 35-year-old officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after being rescued from his police cruiser.
A woman driving the striking vehicle was transported to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP