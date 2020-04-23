Police: One critical in West Philadelphia triple shooting

article

A street shooting in Philadelphia has left three men wounded, including one who was hospitalized in critical condition.

City police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, though it's not clear what sparked the gunfire.

One man was shot once in the stomach and was hospitalized in critical condition. The other two victims -- one who was shot in the right arm and one who was shot in the right leg and buttocks -- were both listed in stable condition.

It's not clear how many shooters may have been involved.

Authorities say two guns were recovered at the scene, but further details were not disclosed.

