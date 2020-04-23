Police: Pair steals boxes of food from refrigerated trucks in South Philly

Police say they are searching for a pair accused of stealing over 100 boxes of food from refrigerated trucks in South Philadelphia.

Customers wheeled shopping carts loaded with food out of this supermarket in South Philadelphia Thursday night, unaware that just a few blocks away, a small crew of thieves has been disrupting the flow of food to their dining room tables by stealing it from refrigerated trucks.

During the COVID-19 crisis, shoppers have been waiting in lines and facing shortages of some food items they want all the while detectives say these suspects have been caught on video stealing over 100 boxes of frozen meat, fish, and over the counter medicine like Robitussin.

According to police, the group is targeting sealed tractor-trailers parked around South Philly's food distribution center.

If you have any information, please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014.

