Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Burlington County

Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night in Burlington County.

Police say the incident happened on Lakehurst Road in Pemberton Township just after 7 p.m.

The roadway has since been closed in both direction as police investigate.

Police have not identified the victim or revealed the circumstances that lead to the fatal crash.

