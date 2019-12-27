Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Burlington County
PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP - Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday night in Burlington County.
Police say the incident happened on Lakehurst Road in Pemberton Township just after 7 p.m.
The roadway has since been closed in both direction as police investigate.
Police have not identified the victim or revealed the circumstances that lead to the fatal crash.
