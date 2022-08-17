Police: Pedestrian pushing stroller filled with ice struck by two vehicles in Trenton hit-and-run

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was hit by two vehicles while walking in Trenton Tuesday night, one of which fled the scene.

John Giordano, 66, was crossing Route 129 with a baby carriage filled with ice when he was reportedly struck by an SUV that sent him into the left lane, and kept driving.

The victim was then run over by a second vehicle, and became trapped underneath. Police say the car attempted to stop, and remained on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Giordano was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in extremely critical condition.

Police say the fleeing vehicle is unknown at this time. No charges have been announced.