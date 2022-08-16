5 injured after shooting erupts near West Philadelphia playground, police say

article

Authorities say five people were hurt when nearly 100 shot were fired near a playground in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 400 block of North 57th Street around 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

Police found five people between the ages of 16 and 25 suffering from gunshot wounds, including a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old who were shot in the head.

Two others, ages 17 and 25, suffered graze wounds and a 22-year-old was shot in the hand.

Investigators believe the shooting happened when two shooters in a white SUV fired multiple rounds and fled the scene.

Captain John Walker told reporters that responding officers saw four men pile into a vehicle that fled the scene and later crashed on nearby Farson Street.

The men jumped out of the car and tried to run from police, but they were all taken into custody. Multiple guns were later recovered from inside the car.

Walker said more than 90s shots were believed that have been fired in the street shooting that happened near a busy playground.