'Very brave': Block captain shot after chasing catalytic converter thieves in East Germantown, police say

A block captain who confronted catalytic converter thieves was shot by the group in East Germantown on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Authorities say three suspects were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street when they were confronted by the van's owner and the block captain.

The block captain then followed the three suspects as they fled to Germantown Avenue, where he was then shot by one of the suspects in the chest, police say.

According to police, the man was transported to Einstein Medical Center for treatment.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the man is in critical condition but expected to survive.

RELATED HEADLINES

A neighbor told officers that her catalytic converter was also stolen from West Pomona Street over the weekend, according to Small.

Investigators say they will work to determine if this incident is related to a pattern of catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Small says the incident was captured on multiple private cameras.

According to authorities, the group was last seen in a grey or silver sedan that went south on Germantown Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.