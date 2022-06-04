Police: Pedestrian taken to children's hospital after being hit by car in East Germantown
PHILADELPHIA - A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car Friday night, according to police.
Police say a Nissan Ultima was approaching a stop sign when a pedestrian ran in between two parked vehicles on the 500 block of Herman Street.
The pedestrian was reportedly hit and transported to a local hospital. The victim was then transported to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police say the driver remained on scene until officers arrived and was not arrested for DUI.