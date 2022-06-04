8 shootings erupt overnight, including death of pregnant woman, as weekend begins in Philadelphia

The first weekend of June began with eight people shot, one fatally, after a bloody Memorial Day weekend.

Last weekend, Philadelphia pushed past 200 homicides after at least 12 people were killed across the city during the holiday.

The violence continued this weekend with at least eight shootings that began when a 23-year-old man was shot around 10:43 p.m. Friday on Delancey Street. Police say he is stable after being shot in the leg and lower back.

A teen was reportedly shot on Market Street around 11:14 p.m. The 15-year-old was struck in the arm and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

Police say a 58-year-old man was then found shot inside his crashed car on Arch Street around 11:42 p.m. He is listed in critical condition.

Just a minute later, a 21-year-old was reportedly shot on 8th street. Police say he suffered a shot to the leg and was transported to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Early Saturday morning, a shooting in Port Richmond left a pregnant woman dead. Police say the woman in her 20s was shot in the head on Richmond and Wheatsheaf streets around 1:14 a.m. Her baby was saved after being transported to a local hospital.

Police say another man was shot in the arm around 1:24 a.m. Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man is stable after he was reportedly struck on West Susquehanna Avenue.

Another man is reportedly is extremely critical condition after being shot on North Broad Street at 4:04 a.m. Police say the 38-year-old man was found on the ground with multiple shots to his body.

A final shooting victim was reported later Saturday morning. Police say a 44-year-old man was shot twice on Boston Street at 10:22 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition.