Police: Person of interest in custody after woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint at SEPTA station

A person of interest is now in custody in connection to a sexual assault on a SEPTA platform in South Philadelphia earlier this week, according to police.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was inside the Snyder Avenue station on Broad Street with her boyfriend Monday morning when she was sexually assaulted on the platform at gunpoint.

Police say the woman's boyfriend can be seen with his hands up in surveillance footage obtained from SEPTA police.

Prior to the reported aggravated sexual assault, police say the boyfriend had a brief encounter with the suspect, but lost sight with him until he returned with a gun.

Police were initially searching for a man in a gray NASA hoodie on a bicycle, who they say was armed with a black Glock-style handgun with a black and green extended magazine.

Suspect sought after police say woman sexually assaulted at SEPTA station. (Philadelphia Police)

DNA was reportedly recovered from the scene, which police said they hoped would help lead to an arrest.