Police: Armed suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted on SEPTA station platform

Police are looking for a suspect after they say a woman was sexually assaulted at a SEPTA station in South Philadelphia Monday morning.

The woman was inside the Broad Street Line's Snyder Avenue station when police say she was sexually assaulted by an armed suspect. She was reportedly sexually assaulted on the platform around 4:32 a.m.

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing a gray NASA hoodie, and had a bicycle with him. Police say he was carrying a black handgun with an extended magazine and green slide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.