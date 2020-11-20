Police: Man arrested after verbal altercation leads to shooting outside Willow Grove Mall

article

Abington police announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting outside the Willow Grove Mall last weekend.

Police responded to the scene and located the victim lying on the pavement outside the second-level entrance door on Sunday, Nov. 15 around 6 p.m.

According to police, it was determined the shooting took place after an initial verbal altercation occurred inside the mall. The suspects fled the area before police arrived.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Heyzer Perez-Maldonado, 18, of Philadelphia. On Friday, Abington detectives with assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department arrested Perez-Maldonado without incident inside his residence.

Perez-Maldonado is facing attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact the Abington Police Department Detective Division at 267-536-1101.

RELATED:

Police: Man wounded in shooting at Willow Grove Park Mall

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest