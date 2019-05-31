Police: Philadelphia man killed brother at Atlantic City resort

Police say a Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with the murder of his brother following a medical emergency at an Atlantic City hotel earlier this week.

Detectives say security officers at Harrah's Resort were called to a room on the 11th floor Tuesday afternoon for medical emergency. Joseph Villante, 32, was transferred to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy revealed that Villante suffered multiple injuries, including blunt force trauma to the head. Officials ruled the cause of death a homicide.

After an investigation, detectives arrested the victim's brother John Villante, 38, and charged him with murder.

John was arrested on Thursday in Philadelphia and awaits extradition.