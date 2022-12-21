Police: Philadelphia Water Department employee injured in Frankford double shooting

Authorities say an on-duty member of the Philadelphia Water Department was among two people injured in a midday shooting.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Vista Street just before 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting outside a corner market in the Frankford neighborhood.

Investigators believe a 25-year-old water department employee was greeting a group of people outside the store when a gunman inside a car opened fire.

The employee suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 31-year-old man was hit one time in the chest, according to police. Someone in the group is believed to have returned fire.

Police say the employee drove both men to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where the man who was shot in the chest was placed in critical condition.

"Any way you look at it, it’s just a tragic situation, we’re fortunate that it wasn’t worse," Sergeant Eric Gripp told reporters.

The water department employee was the fourth city employee who was shot while on the job.

It just goes to show you the city of Philadelphia employs thousands of individuals and we’ve had over 2200 shooting victims in the city altogether so it can happen to anyone," Gripp said. "It doesn’t matter, if someone’s looking to commit a crime to do harm it can happen and it’s unfortunate."

