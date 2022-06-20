Police: Porch pirate wanted for swiping packages from several homes in Drexel Hill

The Upper Darby Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a package thief who has been targeting residents in Drexel Hill.

Neighbors say a "porch pirate" has been caught on several cameras walking up to people’s houses in the middle of the day and swiping packages.

"I think it’s sad," said Dianne Antonuccio, a victim of the package theft. "We put it on the internet and there was like four other neighbors that had stuff taken. It could have been something really important, like somebodies jewelry or a gift to their mom. Father’s Day was coming up, so it could have been anything. I just think that’s rotten."

Neighbors in the area shared videos from Thursday where the suspect can be seen taking packages and throwing them in her vehicle. Police say that the suspect stole from at least four homes that Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect was driving an older model, gray Jaguar with damage on the front passenger's side.

Since many neighborhoods have dealt with a "porch pirate," police advise you to ask your delivery driver to out packages in a secure spot. They also say that you should aim to get your packages inside as quickly as possible.

If you recognize the suspect or were a victim of theft, you should reach out to the Upper Darby Police Department.