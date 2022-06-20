Child, 2 teens injured in Wilmington shooting, police say

article

Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left three juveniles injured on Monday evening.

At around 6:59 p.m., police say they responded to the 300 block of South Jackson street in Wilmington.

Police say upon arrival, they located three gunshot victims, an 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old boy.

The three victims were transported to a local hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

Police are actively investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656.