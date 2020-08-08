Police: Pregnant woman among 6 shot in West Philadelphia

Authorities believe a pregnant woman was among the six people shot at a gathering Thursday night in West Philadelphia.

According to police, the shooting happened at a BBQ being held in a park near 38th and Poplar Streets sometime before 10 p.m.

Police say the victims, who range in age from 17 to 59, were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been reported. Police are working to determine a motive.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP