Police release images of suspected vehicle in fatal Hunting Park hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a driver after a man was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street late Wednesday night in Hunting Park.

Police say a 52-year-old victim had just parked his car on West Hunting Park Avenue near 5th Street around 10 p.m. The man, who police say is a New York resident, was reportedly crossing the street when he was struck.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the vehicle circled the block and returned to the scene of the accident before speeding away. The striking car reportedly left behind several pieces of debris.

Authorities say the victim suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead on the scene just before 10:30 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300, Gray, with tinted windows. The right rear tire is either missing a hub cap or riding on a spare tire.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run crash is encouraged to contact Philadelphia police.

