Police release new images, video of suspects wanted in deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough HS

Police have released new surveillance video and images of suspects wanted in connection with a deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School last week.

The shooting left one teenager dead and four others injured on the 300 block of Fairway Terrance on the afternoon of September 27.

Police say responding officers found four teens, including two 14-year-olds, suffering from gunshot wounds. One 14-year-old was grazed and treated at the scene.

The second 14-year-old, identified as Nicolas Elizalde, was struck in the chest. He later died at Einstein Medical Center.

The other teens were taken to local hospitals and listed in stable condition.

One day after the shooting, police, school and city officials held a press conference and released the first surveillance video, which shows five suspects getting out of a vehicle before they opened fire more than 60 shots at the group of teens as they walked down the street following a scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

After the shooting, police located a light-colored Ford Explorer believed to have been used in the shooting. Inside the car, investigators found a 9mm handgun casing and other evidence.

Captain Jason Smith told reporters on Tuesday that police also recovered a Chevy Impala that they believe was used to "chauffeur shooters back-and-forth to the Ford Explorer."

New video released by police on Wednesday shows clearer images of some of the suspects at a gas station. Police did not say where or when the video surveillance was captured.

This comes one day after authorities released the name and image of 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, who is wanted in connection with the deadly shooting.

Burney-Thorn is being sought on charges of murder, conspiracy, and four counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is urging Burney-Thorn and the other suspects to surrender.

A $45,000 reward comprised of $40,000 from the City of Philadelphia and $5,000 that was donated is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously.