Police release photos of suspects wanted for brutal carjacking of 78-year-old woman in South Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released photos and are asking for the public's help to find two suspects wanted for brutally carjacking a 78-year-old woman last week in South Philadelphia.

The suspects were identified by police on Friday night as 17-year-old Taniyah Watson and 18-year-old Briana Cruz-Gordon.

According to police, Angelina Bellissima was parking her car on the 2700 block of South Smedley Street on Jan. 27 when three women pepper-sprayed and assaulted her. The group then piled into Bellissima car and took off.

"I went to check my tire and they just came behind me and they pepper-sprayed my whole face and then they pushed me down on the ground," Bellissima told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell.

Philadelphia police say carjackings have jumped dramatically since the start of 2021. As of Tuesday morning, the city reported nearly 60 vehicle robberies. In 2020, there were over 400 carjacking incidents, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is encouraged to contact South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

