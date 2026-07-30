Water restored after main break shut off service to 18 homes in Nicetown

The Brief A water main break Thursday afternoon left 18 homes in Nicetown without water for much of the day. Residents along Wingohocking at 18th Street expressed frustration as repairs continued for hours. Water service was restored a little before 10:00 p.m., but street repairs are still ongoing.



A water main break Thursday afternoon on Wingohocking at 18th Street left residents in Nicetown without water for hours, according to the water department. Crews worked throughout the day to restore service, but many neighbors said they were frustrated by the disruption.

What we know:

The water department says 18 homes in the area had their water service shut off after the break. Water service was restored a little before 10:00 p.m., but crews were still working on street repairs at the end of the day.

Marshall Dixon, who lives on Wingohocking Street a few houses down from the hole, said he had been without water since about 1:00 p.m.

"I'm concerned about it, but I can't do nothing about it," said Dixon. "What you think about, if you can't wash your dishes, you can't wash your hair, you can't wash your body. Water is essential in our daily life. Without it we have problems," said Dixon.

Saida Byrd, who manages a restaurant on the corner, said she saw the hole open up. Wingohocking

"There was already water coming from the street, then a trash truck, tried to go through the puddle, and it just collapsed in," said Byrd.

Jessie Scott, a Wingohocking Street resident, also watched the repairs.

"They had to get a big tow truck so they could get it out of the hole. I think that's what took so long. I hope they hurry up and so something with it because we don't have any water at all," said Scott. "I know it's a mess. It's terrible," said Scott.

A woman whose home is right by the large hole said, "I'm shocked this happened because I rolled past there and there was no holes like that. No holes that would make this big old hole."

Crews backfilled the hole and brought in concrete barriers at the end of the day to block off the area.

Timeline:

The water main break happened Thursday afternoon, with residents losing water around 1:00 p.m.

Crews worked for hours, and water service was restored a little before 10:00 p.m.

Repairs to the street are still ongoing.

Neighbors described watching the street collapse after a trash truck drove through a puddle, causing a large hole to open up. The process of removing the truck and repairing the water main took most of the day.

What's next:

The water department has not said how long it will take to fix the extensive damage to Wingohocking Street. Concrete barriers have been put in place to block off the area while repairs continue.

Residents and business owners are waiting for updates on when full repairs will be completed and normal access to the street will resume.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how long it will take to fully repair Wingohocking Street or what caused the water main to break.