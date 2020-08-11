Police release video of four suspects in deadly Frankford shooting

Philadelphia police are looking to identify four suspects seen on video who they say are suspects in a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred back on July 6, around 11 p.m. on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.

Officers located a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

They have since released photos of a group of men who were seen on video approaching the scene around the time of the incident.

Police have described the suspects as four Black males who appear to have been dropped off by a dark color Cadillac sedan.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact police.

