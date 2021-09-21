Catalytic converters stolen off of 12 school buses in Burlington County

article

Westampton Township Police responded to the Burlington County Special Services school after learning about damage sustained to multiple school buses.

The incident happened between Friday through Monday.

Upon arriving on the scene, patrol officers learned that 12 school busses owned by the district had their catalytic converters removed. These converters were cut from the remaining exhaust systems.

The cost to replace the catalytic converters that were stolen is not yet known, officials say.

Further investigation revealed that a rear fence surrounding the parking lot had sustained damage in multiple areas. At this time, investigators are still working with the Burlington County Security Department to obtain more evidence for the case.

