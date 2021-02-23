Police take man into custody after barricade situation in Kensington

article

Philadelphia police are responding to a barricade situation in the Kensington section of the city.

The incident began at approximately 9:08 a.m. on the 4600 block of C Street.

A Hispanic male armed with a gun reportedly threatened his neighbors before going inside his home.

When police arrived on the scene, the male was still being irate and uncooperative prompting authorities to call in SWAT.

The man was eventually taken into custody shortly after 11 a.m. without incident, according to authorities.

