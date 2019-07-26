Police: Robbery suspect fires at witness's car

Police say an attempted car robbery turned violent Wednesday night in Olney, after one of the alleged robbers fired several shots a witness's vehicle.

According to investigators, two men were attempting to break into a parked car on the 5400 block of Westford Street shortly after 10 a.m. A passing car observed the men acting suspiciously and moved closer to the scene to investigate.

Police say once the car passed, one of the alleged robbers stepped into the middle of the street and fired at least 10 shots at witness's car. The driver was not struck, but the car was hit twice.

The shooter fled the scene and was last seen heading towards Clarkson Road. Police describe the shooter as a black man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact detectives at 215-686-3353.