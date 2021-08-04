Police search for car in Fairhill hit-and-run that left man in coma
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a car in connection with a hit-and-run in Fairhill that left a man in a coma.
It happened on the 100 block of East Clearfield Street at 6:10 p.m. on July 22.
According to police, the vehicle struck Mario Urroz, 41, then immediately fled the scene without stopping. Urroz remains at Temple University Hospital in a coma with head injuries and a broken leg.
The vehicle is a silver Mitsubishi, possibly an early 2000’s Galant with possible damage to the passenger side-view mirror, passenger side headlight, as well as bumper and hood area on the passenger side.
If you have any information, please call 911 or AID at 215-685-3180-81
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement