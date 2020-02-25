Police search for man accused in 2 burglaries in Collingswood

Police say they are searching for a man who broke into two homes in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Rhonda Davis says on Saturday—while she was out —a stranger was inside her home and she can’t shake that eery feeling. The cameras inside her home on Champion Avenue immediately notified her of the intruder.

Davis' upstairs neighbor says she was sleeping at the time and thought the broad daylight burglar was a construction worker until police showed up.



"It sounded like sledgehammers busting walls down,' Megan Weldon explained.

Police say the man who broke into the Champion Avenue Property is the same man caught on surveillance an hour earlier at a CVS store on White Horse Pike. According to investigators, before CVS he hit a home nearby on Virginia Avenue. The homeowner there says she caught him in the act. She told FOX 29 off-camera that she returned home late-morning to find a man at the top of her staircase, rummaging through her belongings and eating her food. The victim says the man ordered her to the ground, he said he wouldn’t hurt her, and then took off.

"I pray they catch this guy before he escalates anymore," Davis said.

If you have any information, please contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Mike Batista at 856-676-8175 or Collingswood Sgt. William Lyons at 609-868-0266.

