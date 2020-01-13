Police search for man accused of raping 13-year-old girl in Chester County

article

Pennslyvania State Police are searching for a man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in London Grover Township, Chester County.

Investigators say they are searching Erick Becerril-Perez wanted for allegedly raping the girl inside her residence on Dec. 28. According to police, Becerril-Perez also inappropriately touched the girl on multiple occasions during the span of two years.

There is an active arrest warrant for Becerril-Perez.

If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP-Avondale, 610-268-2022 or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

