Police search for suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters in Warminster

Warminster police say they are investigating a series of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles parked in shopping centers.

Investigators say the thefts occurred during the day from mid-November to early December.

According to police, the thieves seem to target late '90s to early 2000 Honda Accords and they forcibly remove the catalytic converters with a power saw while the victims were shopping.

Police released surveillance photos of two suspects in the most recent incident at the Dunkin' Donuts on Street Road.

Police say surrounding townships have had similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Warminster Police at 215-672-1000.

