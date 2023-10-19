Police search for suspects accused of stealing credit cards from car parked at Planet Fitness in Doylestown

article

Police are looking to identify suspects they say stole three credit cards from a vehicle parked at a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

According to Central Bucks Regional Police Department, on Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., two individuals allegedly stole three credit cards from an unlocked vehicle parked at Planet Fitness in Doylestown.

After the incident, police say the victim received a message notifying him of a large purchase at Staples in the amount of $1,281.67.

Surveillance photos show a gold/tan SUV, possibly a Kia, which police believe is the vehicle the suspects were driving.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Officer Maloney at 215-345-4143.